LeBron James keeps making history—here's the secret to his success

Basketball superstar LeBron James just made sports history by leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday and into their fourth straight NBA Finals, where they will, yet again, face the Golden State Warriors. This will be the eighth time in a row James has played in the Finals, a feat matched by only four other NBA players.

Throughout his career, James has demonstrated the secret to his success: being flexible and a team player. In his case, this has meant being on top of not only his role and the skills it requires, but also learning what the other players on his team need to do to be their best.

Earlier in the season, James helped the Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls by starting on a position he hasn't played in 12 years. In a post-game interview, James said that, if his coach switches him to different positions on the basketball court, he is able to adapt quickly, thanks to what he learned playing the sport during his childhood.

"I think the best thing for me personally is ever since I was a kid, I've always learned every position on the floor," James said. "When I started playing ball, for some odd reason, I could learn every single position on the floor all at one time."

"I know every single play in every single position, so it makes the job a lot easier for me because I know where I should be and what my teammates should do," James said.