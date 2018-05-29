Here’s the ‘craziest’ thing Kevin Durant has learned about investing

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is one of the biggest names in the NBA. After eight years with his hometown team, the Oklahoma Thunder, Durant shocked fans when he signed a two-year, $51 million contract with the Warriors and moved out to San Francisco. But basketball isn't the only thing Durant's doing in the Bay Area.

He's also diving into the business world through his own Silicon Valley-based start-up, the Durant Company, which he founded in 2016. He's invested in a number of tech ventures, including Acorns and Postmates.

But before getting into business, Durant didn't realize the immense amount of effort that goes into making a worthwhile investment, he tells ESPN when asked about the craziest thing he didn't previously know about investing.

"I used to think these billionaire venture capital firms got a hold of one company, invested in it and it blew up," he says. "I didn't know that they get 100 deals to look at in a day and pick the best nine or 10 to consider. That's a lot of work."