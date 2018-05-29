VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here’s the ‘craziest’ thing Kevin Durant has learned about investing

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors
Andrew D. Bernstein | NBAE |Getty Images
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is one of the biggest names in the NBA. After eight years with his hometown team, the Oklahoma Thunder, Durant shocked fans when he signed a two-year, $51 million contract with the Warriors and moved out to San Francisco. But basketball isn't the only thing Durant's doing in the Bay Area.

He's also diving into the business world through his own Silicon Valley-based start-up, the Durant Company, which he founded in 2016. He's invested in a number of tech ventures, including Acorns and Postmates.

But before getting into business, Durant didn't realize the immense amount of effort that goes into making a worthwhile investment, he tells ESPN when asked about the craziest thing he didn't previously know about investing.

"I used to think these billionaire venture capital firms got a hold of one company, invested in it and it blew up," he says. "I didn't know that they get 100 deals to look at in a day and pick the best nine or 10 to consider. That's a lot of work."

Here are the start-ups the NBA champions are investing in
Stephen Curry, LeBron James and other NBA champs are investing in start-ups   

In reality, as he has learned, it's a lengthy process that involves carefully vetting every aspect of a company. "You can't just skim through it," Durant says. "They figure out what the companies are, they talk to the CEOs, the coders. They have to really do their homework on it."

Investing is a whole new world for Durant, but he's learning as he goes. He tells ESPN that to get better in business, "you have to remove the ego of it and realize that you don't know it all."

"I've got to ask questions, and I've got to have an open mind to it all," he says.

Kevin Durant took a nearly $10 million pay cut — here's why
Kevin Durant took a nearly $10 million pay cut — here's why   

While Durant's company deals with large-scale investments, the same principles he's learned can be applied to personal investments as well. For starters, always do your research before handing your money over.

Financial experts generally recommend passive investments, such as index funds, which are a favorite of Warren Buffett. And if you think that 'value investing,' which involves picking individual companies and holding onto them long-term, may be right for you, you can follow Charlie Munger's four principles for picking winning investments.

In short, Munger advises doing your homework to find businesses that you understand and that have a competitive advantage that will keep them around for a long time. As Durant learned, to be a successful investor, you have to put in the work and not be afraid of asking questions along the way.

Don't miss:

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Here's how NBA point guard Chris Paul spent his first big paycheck
Here's how NBA star Chris Paul spent his first big paycheck   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...