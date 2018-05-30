Ambien maker trolls Roseanne Barr: 'Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication'

Ambien maker Sanofi isn't buying Roseanne Barr's claim that she compared former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape because she was "ambien tweeting."

"While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication," the French drugmaker posted to its American Twitter account on Wednesday. Ambien is used to treat insomnia.

Earlier, Barr had written on Twitter: "guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting -- it was memorial day too -- i went 2 far & do not want it defended -- it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please."

The tweet has since been removed.

ABC canceled Barr's hit show "Roseanne" on Tuesday following her tweet about Jarrett.

The actress apologized and asked her followers not to defend her, though she continued to retweet posts from fans who did so, including one user who said her "apology is not sincere."



