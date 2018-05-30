Democrats hope to quash concerns about Mueller's Russia probe affecting the midterms

Bipartisan lawmakers have sounded the alarm about Russian efforts to meddle in American elections for the last year and a half.

Now, Democrats hope to quash GOP fears about potential election influence by another source: special counsel Robert Mueller, the man leading the probe into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump contended the people working on the "rigged Russia Witch Hunt" will "be meddling with the mid-term elections," especially because Republicans have narrowed the Democratic lead in the generic congressional election ballot.

The president referred to Muller's team as "13 angry Democrats," although Mueller himself is a Republican and was appointed by Trump's own deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, who is also a Republican.

Trump has repeatedly argued politics motivated the Russia investigation, claiming Democrats want to make up for a loss in the 2016 presidential election. Now, he appears poised to peg potential Republican troubles in November's midterms to the Russia probe.

Some Democrats, with their party trying to either take control of Congress or narrow Republican majorities this year, aim to quell accusations of influence on the midterms. On Wednesday, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said it is "important" that the special counsel "avoid any major announcements" ahead of the midterms to avoid affecting races.

"And I fully expect him to follow that practice," he told CNN on Wednesday.