Malcolm Gladwell: This is how you can stay relevant when AI threatens your job

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell says that as artificial intelligence infiltrates the workforce and robots start taking jobs, there is one clear way to make sure you stay relevant: "Be good at the things that the machine is not."

Overall, he says, "I'm not an alarmist about A.I. I happen to think that there are so many things that we need people to do that are not being done right now," he tells organizational psychologist Adam Grant in the latest TED podcast episode of "WorkLife with Adam Grant."

"Most of it involves communicating with them and empathizing with them and helping them out," Gladwell says. "Some displacement in some areas is not the end of the world."

Most Americans seem to agree with Gladwell. About half of U.S. workers aren't worried about robots eliminating their jobs within the next five or 20 years, according to a 2017 Gallup poll.