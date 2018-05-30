US factories shift into 'higher gear' despite trade worries, Fed says

U.S. factories ramped up production in late April and early May despite the risk of a global trade war, but soft consumer spending kept the economy growing at a moderate rate, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday.

In its periodic "Beige Book" summary of contacts with businesses in its 12 regional districts, the U.S. central bank pointed to strong output in fabricated metals, heavy machinery and electronics equipment.

The assessment of growth across the economy represented a slight upgrade from the Fed's prior Beige Book report, which said economic activity was expanding at a "modest to moderate pace."

"Manufacturing shifted into higher gear," the Fed said in its latest report.

More than half of the Fed's districts reported a pickup in industrial activity, and a third of them reported the activity as "strong."