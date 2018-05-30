The 15 most affordable cities if you want to live alone

With the cost of rent on the rise, living alone is a luxury few can afford, especially in expensive coastal cities. But in other parts of the U.S., it's far more affordable to rent a studio or one-bedroom apartment by yourself.

SmartAsset determined the most affordable places for renters who want to live alone by looking at the average rent for a place with under two bedrooms, percent of housing with fewer than two bedrooms, median annual earnings for full-time workers, cost of living and unemployment rate for 100 major cities.

The Midwest claimed eight of the top 10 spots. In the No. 1 city, Cincinnati, Ohio, renters in studios and one-bedrooms pay only $575 per month on average. Plus, the cost of living there ranks below the national average.

If you want to ditch your roommates, check out the top 15 cities where renters can afford to live alone.