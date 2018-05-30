VISIT CNBC.COM

The 15 most affordable cities if you want to live alone

Smith Collection/Gado | Getty Images

With the cost of rent on the rise, living alone is a luxury few can afford, especially in expensive coastal cities. But in other parts of the U.S., it's far more affordable to rent a studio or one-bedroom apartment by yourself.

SmartAsset determined the most affordable places for renters who want to live alone by looking at the average rent for a place with under two bedrooms, percent of housing with fewer than two bedrooms, median annual earnings for full-time workers, cost of living and unemployment rate for 100 major cities.

The Midwest claimed eight of the top 10 spots. In the No. 1 city, Cincinnati, Ohio, renters in studios and one-bedrooms pay only $575 per month on average. Plus, the cost of living there ranks below the national average.

If you want to ditch your roommates, check out the top 15 cities where renters can afford to live alone.

15. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median monthly rent: $596.50
Median earnings for full-time workers: $37,744
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 19.2

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

14. Indianapolis, Indiana

Median monthly rent: $669.50
Median earnings for full-time workers: $40,410
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 16.1

Indianapolis, Indiana
RudyBalasko | Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana

13. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median monthly rent: $592
Median earnings for full-time workers: $39,433
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 13

Fort Wayne, Indiana
DenisTangneyJr | Reuters
Fort Wayne, Indiana

12. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median monthly rent: $751
Median earnings for full-time workers: $45,759
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 24.7

Pittsburgh, Pennyslvania
J. Altdorfer Photography | Getty Images
Pittsburgh, Pennyslvania

11. Saint Paul, Minnesota

Median monthly rent: $743.50
Median earnings for full-time workers: $43,201
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 25.2

Walter Bibikow | The Image Bank | Getty Images

10. Wichita, Kansas

Median monthly rent: $567
Median earnings for full-time workers: $41,291
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 13.7

Walter Bibikow

9. Columbus, Ohio

Median monthly rent: $678
Median earnings for full-time workers: $41,583
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 16.3

Columbus, Ohio
traveler1116 | Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

8. Louisville, Kentucky

Median monthly rent: $573.50
Median earnings for full-time workers: $41,681
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 15.8

A fan wears a hat decorated with American flags while watching undercard races on Kentucky Derby Day on May 7, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Getty Images
A fan wears a hat decorated with American flags while watching undercard races on Kentucky Derby Day on May 7, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.

7. Madison, Wisconsin

Median monthly rent: $830
Median earnings for full-time workers: $50,230
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 22.6

Madison, Wisconsin
Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau
Madison, Wisconsin

6. St. Louis, Missouri

Median monthly rent: $640
Median earnings for full-time workers: $41,106
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 31.2

"The Runner" in front of the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch in St. Louis
Visions of America | Getty Images
"The Runner" in front of the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch in St. Louis

5. Lexington, Kentucky

Median monthly rent: $608
Median earnings for full-time workers: $45,364
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 13.4

Lexington, Kentucky
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Lexington, Kentucky

4. Lincoln, Nebraska

Median monthly rent: $596.50
Median earnings for full-time workers: $40,749
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 14.8

Lincoln, Nebraska State Capitol
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images

3. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Median monthly rent: $786.50
Median earnings for full-time workers: $48,993
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 34.5

A file photo showing joggers on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Getty Images
A file photo showing joggers on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

2. Omaha, Nebraska

Median monthly rent: $657.5
Median earnings for full-time workers: $43,993
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 18.7

Omaha, Nebraska
Andrew Reese | Getty Images
Omaha, Nebraska

1. Cincinnati, Ohio

Median monthly rent: $574.50
Median earnings for full-time workers: $42,271
Percent of homes with less than two bedrooms: 30.5

Ernest Coleman | MCT | Getty Images

