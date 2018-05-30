Billionaire Ray Dalio: You need to quit these 2 bad habits to succeed

As the founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Ray Dalio is successful by any standard. He took his company, Bridgewater Associates, from an operation running out of his two-bedroom New York apartment and turned it into a firm managing about $160 billion in assets — making him a billionaire along the way.

To succeed like he did, there are two bad habits you need to nip in the bud, Dalio says in "Principles for Success," an animated video series based on his book "Principles: Life & Work."

Both habits have to do with self-awareness, and they are problems anyone can fix.