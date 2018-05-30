Billionaire Ray Dalio: You need to quit these 2 bad habits to succeed

Even Amazon CEO (and the world's richest man) Jeff Bezos understands he isn't always going to be correct. To account for that, he asks a simple question: "Disagree and commit?"
"If you have conviction on a particular direction even though there's no consensus," Bezos writes in Amazon's 2017 annual shareholder letter, "it's helpful to say, 'Look, I know we disagree on this but will you gamble with me on it? Disagree and commit?'"
Bezos himself used this technique when deciding whether or not to produce a new project for Amazon Studios. He worried the production would be a flop.
"I told the team my view: debatable whether it would be interesting enough, complicated to produce, the business terms aren't that good, and we have lots of other opportunities," Bezos writes. But, his team saw the situation differently. They wanted to move ahead with the project.
Bezos decided to trust his team, despite their contrary opinion: "I wrote back right away with, 'I disagree and commit and hope it becomes the most watched thing we've ever made.'"
It's unclear what happened to that show, but as Dalio says: "If we put it out there and then we have a thoughtful disagreement process, aren't we going to be better off?"
