    Saudi Arabia just spent $43 million on Jackie O’s childhood home for an embassy

    • The Saudi Arabian government just purchased the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis for $43 million.
    • The property is expected to be used as an embassy.
    • Called Merrywood, the estate is in McLean, Virginia, and was sold by AOL founder Steve Case.
    The childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in McLean, Virginia.
    The government Saudi Arabia just bought the sprawling Virginia estate that was once the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

    The purchase price: $43 million, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

    The estate, called Merrywood, in the D.C. suburb of McLean, Virginia, was sold by AOL founder Steve Case, who bought the home for $24.5 million in 2005.

    It's unclear how the Saudi government will use the property, but the official purchaser was the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so presumably it could become a crash pad for visiting dignitaries from Saudi Arabia.

    The Saudi Embassy couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

    It's believed to be the most expensive sale price for real estate in the area.

    Built in 1919, the seven-acre estate was the main home of Jacqueline Bouvier in the 1940s. The property has a swimming pool, tennis court, and a pavilion with an indoor lap pool, kitchen, gym and changing rooms. The main house stretches over 23,000 square feet and has been carefully renovated and restored.

    The swimming pool area

    The swimming pool at the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in McLean, Virginia.
    The living room

    The living room.
    The kitchen 

    The kitchen from the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis childhood in McLean, Virginia.
    The sitting room

    The sitting room in the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in McLean, Virginia.
    The master bedroom 

    The master bedroom from the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis childhood home McLean, Virginia.
