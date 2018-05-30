The government Saudi Arabia just bought the sprawling Virginia estate that was once the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.



The purchase price: $43 million, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.



The estate, called Merrywood, in the D.C. suburb of McLean, Virginia, was sold by AOL founder Steve Case, who bought the home for $24.5 million in 2005.



It's unclear how the Saudi government will use the property, but the official purchaser was the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so presumably it could become a crash pad for visiting dignitaries from Saudi Arabia.



The Saudi Embassy couldn't immediately be reached for comment.



It's believed to be the most expensive sale price for real estate in the area.



Built in 1919, the seven-acre estate was the main home of Jacqueline Bouvier in the 1940s. The property has a swimming pool, tennis court, and a pavilion with an indoor lap pool, kitchen, gym and changing rooms. The main house stretches over 23,000 square feet and has been carefully renovated and restored.