Singapore Airlines to launch world's longest flight

Singapore Airlines has announced it will launch the world's longest non-stop flight route in October, using an aircraft that offers no economy class.

The airline will begin a once-daily journey in both directions between Singapore's Changi Airport and Newark Liberty Airport, which serves New York City.

The first flight takes off on October 11 and will travel more than 10,000 miles to New York, according to the airline's press release. Singapore said the journey should take just shy of 19 hours.

The aircraft, an Airbus A350-900ULR, will feature 67 business class and 94 premium economy seats.

Singapore Airlines said non-stop Singapore-Los Angeles flights are also planned, with details to be announced at a later date.

With long-haul planes getting ever more efficient, CNBC takes a look at the current routes guaranteed to wear out any hardened traveler.