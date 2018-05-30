The top 5 most prosperous cities in the US

When it comes to naming the best city in the United States, everyone has their own opinion and their own way to measure. "Ask ten people and you'll get ten different answers," says real estate website RENTCafé. So it set out to come up with its own metric for which US cities have improved most, since a city has to be "capable of progress," it says, "to be considered attractive in the long run."

To qualify what makes a city increasingly prosperous, RENTCafé looked at six indicators in cities with populations exceeding 100,000 to see how they've improved "between 2000 and 2016, according to U.S. Census data, and single out the ones that have made the most progress overall."

The indicators include shifts in median income, home values and the share of residents with higher-education, as well as changes in population, poverty and unemployment rate. The final ranking is based on the combined value of the individual ranks of the six main fields.

Based on that data, here are the top 5 most prosperous U.S. cities: