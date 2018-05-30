President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election, according to a report in The New York Times.
The meeting is under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, which is seeking to find out whether Trump has made attempts to obstruct the probe, the Times said. It's also an indication that Mueller's obstruction probe into Trump is more extensive than previously thought.
The recusal kept Sessions from overseeing the special counsel's investigation into possible Russian involvement with the Trump campaign, ceding responsibility to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.