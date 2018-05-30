    ×

    Politics

    President Trump reportedly asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from Russia probe

    • President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, according to The New York Times.
    • The meeting is under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, which is seeking to find out whether Trump has made attempts to obstruct the probe, the Times said.
    • It's also an indication that Mueller's obstruction probe into Trump is more extensive than previously thought.
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions
    Getty Images
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions

    President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election, according to a report in The New York Times.

    The meeting is under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, which is seeking to find out whether Trump has made attempts to obstruct the probe, the Times said. It's also an indication that Mueller's obstruction probe into Trump is more extensive than previously thought.

    The recusal kept Sessions from overseeing the special counsel's investigation into possible Russian involvement with the Trump campaign, ceding responsibility to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

    The Trump-Russia ties hiding in plain sight
    The Trump-Russia ties hiding in plain sight   

    At a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in March 2017, the president berated Sessions for recusing himself and asked him to change his mind, saying he needed a loyalist overseeing the investigation, the Times reported. Sessions refused, the article said.

    Representatives for the White House, the attorney general and the special counsel did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    Ever since Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, Trump has attacked sessions both in public and in private. The president has frequently taken to Twitter to slam Sessions.

    The Times, citing a source, also reported that Trump, in July, had told his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, to convince Sessions to resign. Priebus then informed the attorney general's chief of staff, who told Priebus that the president himself would have to ask Sessions to quit, which did not end up happening, the report said.

    Priebus was out as chief of staff by the end of July, replaced by John Kelly. The Times reported that Mueller's team wants to ask Trump about his discussions with Priebus regarding Sessions.

    Read the full report in The New York Times.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...