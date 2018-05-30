Walmart will pay for its 1.4 million U.S. workers to go to college

Walmart is the biggest employer in the world, with approximately 2.3 million employees worldwide.

On Wednesday, the behemoth retailer announced that it would offer subsidized higher education for all 1.4 million of its employees in the U.S., including full-time, part-time and salaried Walmart and Sam's Club workers.

The cost to workers will be just $1 a day.

This small investment is a way to increase completion rates says Erica Jones, Walmart's senior manager of communications.

"What research has found is that when people have a personal investment in their education and in empowering and engaging themselves, they're more apt to finish," she explains to CNBC Make It. "So that $1 a day is kind of that skin in the game. They're essentially having their education paid for but it's also their own investment."

Indeed, at just $365 a year, the cost of earning a college degree for a Walmart employee is less than the average cost of a single college credit.

Workers can choose to earn an associate's or bachelor's degree in business or supply chain management from the University of Florida, Brandman University and Bellevue University — nonprofit schools selected for their high graduation rates among working students, as well as their online offerings.