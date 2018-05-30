Watch: White House holds press briefing after Trump signs 'right-to-try' bill

[The stream is slated to start at 2:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to brief reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

The first such briefing in more than a week arrives on the heels of a rally in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday night, where President Donald Trump called on his supporters to vote more Republicans into Congress in the 2018 midterm elections.



Trump said on Tuesday that the Russia probe, which he again called a witch hunt, will impact the upcoming mid-term elections. The president referred to special counsel Robert Mueller's team as "The 13 Angry Democrats."

Some Democrats are already working to stifle this political argument, which could be used as a scapegoat if Republicans lose seats in Congress come November.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a "right-to-try" bill that gives severely ill patients the ability to access experimental drug treatments that have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Trump also weighed in on a cultural controversy on Wednesday, criticizing Disney CEO Bob Iger over the cancellation of "Roseanne," the revival of Roseanne Barr's sitcom from the 1980s and '90s.

The show, which garnered a huge audience in its first season back on television, was abruptly canceled after Barr compared Valerie Jarrett, a black aide to former President Barack Obama, to an ape in a tweet.

The tweet, which has been deleted, said of Jarrett: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Trump asked on Wednesday why Iger had not called him for "the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC."

Barr is a vocal Trump supporter who has spread conspiracy theories from her social media account in the past. Trump had previously congratulated Barr on the success of her show's revival.

Meanwhile, a new study from Harvard estimated that 4,600 people or more may have died from Hurricane Maria, which decimated the island in September. The official death count from the hurricane is 64.