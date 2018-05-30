Deal or no deal, a Trump-Kim summit may have major implications for Asia

The looming meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could alter Asia's security landscape regardless of whether the politicians reach an agreement or not.

At the heart of any potential deal is the definition of denuclearization. Pyongyang has previously said it may only dismantle nuclear weapons if Washington removes its 28,500 troops in South Korea — an unsettling prospect for Asian allies that rely on America's defense commitments. Alternatively, a failure to ink any sort of pact could bolster U.S. appetite for preemptive strikes against the North — an equally upsetting situation for the region.

Either outcome may threaten stability and put Asian countries on the defensive. Concerned about the high stakes, South Korean President Moon Jae-In is reportedly attempting to join the potential June 12 meeting.