41 percent of men say they've never heard of the #MeToo movement

For some, it may feel as though #MeToo has dominated headlines and conversations for months, but a new survey reveals that 41 percent of men say they've never heard of the movement.

The survey, conducted by Glamour and GQ, asked 1,147 men between the ages of 18 and 55 to answer questions about sexual harassment.

Among those surveyed, results showed that young, Southern and married men with incomes over $100,000 were least likely to be aware of the #MeToo movement. Overall, the study showed that 47 percent of men haven't talked about the topic at all with anyone, and just 31 percent said they have discussed it with a female friend.

GQ editor Benjy Hansen-Bundy says he believes that many men are wary about how to approach the issue and therefore, they avoid discussing it altogether.

"To be honest, I feel some of that trepidation too," he writes in the in GQ's story about the survey.

When looking at the responses from the anonymous group of men, Hansen-Bundy and Glamour editor Justine Harman saw a mix of answers that indicated some men feel angry, torn or anxious about how to discuss the topic.