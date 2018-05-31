7 work-from-home jobs that pay over $100,000

UX designer

Potential salary: up to $103,038

Job description: "Reporting to the design manager, this person will be creating interfaces for mobile users, including mobile apps on iOS and Android. Don't forget to showcase your strong portfolio and five years of experience in user interface, user experience, and interaction design."

Front-end developer

Potential salary: up to $103,047

Job description: "As a member of our front-end engineering team, you'll have the opportunity to enhance our users' experience by proposing and implementing improvements and new features in a variety of apps. We are looking for highly communicative, auto managed, hard-working guys with great tech skills. You are expected to learn from and contribute to team knowledge. As part of a successful growing startup, you will be involved in the whole product development flow, and your voice will be heard!"

Project manager

Potential salary: up to $108,466

Job description: "The Project Manager is responsible for delivering the objectives of IT and business projects or sub-projects that form an integral part of a highly complex project or an entire program. This includes responsibility for the timely implementation of defined project objectives in line with quality standards and budget."

Senior software engineer

Potential salary: up to $146,381

Job description: "Join a technology-first team dedicated to building the greatest recruiting software available. You'll enjoy working on the latest web technologies in our ever-evolving stack and have significant input into product direction, technology decisions and development priorities. You'll be adding features to our ATS product and growing our services, as well as helping to maintain our application, write automated tests, work with other developers remotely and deploy code to production regularly."

Senior manager, global IT security

Potential salary: up to $148,080

Job description: "Responsible for oversight and coordination of the Information Security 3rd Party Risk Management (TPRM) program within the Information Security team."

Director, pharmacy – financial plan and analysis

Potential salary: up to $172,860

Job description: "Responsible for developing the Pharmacy organization's short and long-term financial plans and identifying financial opportunities to improve the Pharmacy organization's profitability."

Chief marketing officer

Potential salary: up to $255,742

Job description: "The most important aspect of your job will be to understand what our clients and prospects need and want, and make sure that they receive it. Your toolbox will include our websites, email campaigns, our long-time partners and social media. Every project that we run must always include reason, emotions and analytics."

