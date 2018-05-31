US Treasury yields rise as fresh data, Fed remarks loom

As jitters seen across international markets show signs of relief, investors in the bond market are likely to be focusing on economic data and speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve today.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, personal income and outlays are all scheduled to be released, followed by Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, and pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

Looking to the U.S. central bank, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to participate in a Market News International's Connect roundtable in Tokyo, Japan.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard will be in New York, taking part at a Forecaster's Club of New York luncheon, where she is expected to comment upon the outlook of monetary policy. And in Dallas, its Fed President Robert Kaplan will be delivering the 61st annual Southwestern Graduate School of Banking keynote.

The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two separate bill auctions on Thursday, both of which are set to take place next week.