    US Treasury yields rise as fresh data, Fed remarks loom

    U.S. government debt prices dropped into negative territory on Thursday, as investors turn their attention to the data and central banking spheres.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.880 percent at 5:00 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also in the black at 3.042 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    As jitters seen across international markets show signs of relief, investors in the bond market are likely to be focusing on economic data and speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve today.

    At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, personal income and outlays are all scheduled to be released, followed by Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, and pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

    Looking to the U.S. central bank, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to participate in a Market News International's Connect roundtable in Tokyo, Japan.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard will be in New York, taking part at a Forecaster's Club of New York luncheon, where she is expected to comment upon the outlook of monetary policy. And in Dallas, its Fed President Robert Kaplan will be delivering the 61st annual Southwestern Graduate School of Banking keynote.

    The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two separate bill auctions on Thursday, both of which are set to take place next week.

    Elsewhere, politics continues to keep investors busy. In recent days, global markets have been jumpy over concerns surrounding the euro zone's third-largest economy, as Italy is thrown into the center of an ongoing power struggle.

    Investors have been concerned about the possibility of early elections, and whether the country's involvement in the European Union and the euro currency will be called into question. However, news surrounding new efforts to form a government have helped reduce fears over the past day.

    In the U.S., investors will keeping an eye out for news surrounding North Korea, as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol continue to hold talks in New York on Thursday.

    —CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report

