lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Revenue up 25% to $650 million

Comparable sales increase 20%, or 19% on a constant dollar basis

Diluted EPS of $0.55 for the first quarter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2018.

The summary below provides both GAAP and adjusted non-GAAP financial measures. In connection with the restructuring of its ivivva operations, the Company recognized pre-tax costs totaling $17.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The adjusted financial measures for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 exclude these charges and their related tax effects. The results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 did not include any costs related to the restructuring of the ivivva operations.

For the first quarter ended April 29, 2018:

Net revenue was $649.7 million, an increase of 25% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017. On a constant dollar basis, net revenue increased 23%.

Total comparable sales increased 20%, or increased 19% on a constant dollar basis. Comparable store sales increased 8%, or increased 6% on a constant dollar basis. Direct to consumer net revenue increased 62%, or increased 60% on a constant dollar basis.

Gross profit was $344.7 million, an increase of 34% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Gross profit increased 31% compared to adjusted gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Gross margin was 53.1%, an increase of 370 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Gross margin increased 270 basis points compared to adjusted gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Income from operations was $104.3 million, an increase of 130% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Income from operations increased 65% compared to adjusted income from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Operating margin was 16.1%, an increase of 740 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Operating margin increased 400 basis points compared to adjusted operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Income tax expense was $32.1 million compared to $15.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and the effective tax rate was 29.9% compared to 32.6%. The adjusted effective tax rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was 30.8%.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 compared to $0.23 in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 were $0.32.

The Company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2018 with $966.6 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $698.3 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Inventories at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 23% to $373.4 million compared to $303.9 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The Company ended the quarter with 411 stores.

Glenn Murphy, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are pleased with our continued strong results for the first quarter of 2018. This successful start to the year reaffirms our strategic priorities and I would like to thank our team for their passion and commitment to connecting with guests around the world."

Stuart Haselden, Chief Operating Officer, also noted: "Our first quarter results reflect the ongoing strength of our business and our continued focus on product innovation, global growth, digital acceleration, and, most importantly, investing in our people. Our momentum remains strong and we are optimistic for 2018 and beyond."

Updated Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, we expect net revenue to be in the range of $660 million to $665 million based on a total comparable sales increase in the high single digits on a constant dollar basis. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.48 for the quarter. This guidance assumes 136.3 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding and a 30.0% tax rate. The guidance does not reflect potential future repurchases of the Company's shares or any adjustments which may be recognized in connection with the U.S. tax reform.

For the full fiscal 2018, we now expect net revenue to be in the range of $3.040 billion to $3.075 billion based on a total comparable sales increase in the high single digits on a constant dollar basis. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.18 for the full year. This guidance assumes 136.3 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding and a 30.0% tax rate. The guidance does not reflect potential future repurchases of the Company's shares or any adjustments which may be recognized in connection with the U.S. tax reform. Fiscal 2018 is a 53 week year.

The guidance and outlook forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no duty to update or to continue to provide information with respect to any forward-looking statements or risk factors, whether as a result of new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those stated below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant dollar changes in net revenue, total comparable sales, comparable store sales, and direct to consumer net revenue, and the adjusted financial results are non-GAAP financial measures.

A constant dollar basis assumes the average foreign exchange rates for the period remained constant with the average foreign exchange rates for the same period of the prior year. We provide constant dollar changes in net revenue, total comparable sales, comparable store sales, and direct to consumer net revenue because we use these measures to understand the underlying growth rate of net revenue excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates. We believe that disclosing these measures on a constant dollar basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the level of growth of our business.

Adjusted gross profit, gross margin, income from operations, operating margin, effective tax rates, and diluted earnings per share exclude the costs recognized in connection with the restructuring of our ivivva operations and its related tax effects. We believe these adjusted financial measures are useful to investors as the adjustments do not directly relate to our ongoing business operations and therefore do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the trend in our operating performance. Furthermore, we do not believe the adjustments are reflective of our expectations of our future operating performance and believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because of their comparability to our historical information.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or with greater prominence to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the accompanying financial tables, which includes more detail on the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure, and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "outlook," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements also include our guidance and outlook statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: our ability to maintain the value and reputation of our brand; the acceptability of our products to our guests; our highly competitive market and increasing competition; our reliance on and limited control over third-party suppliers to provide fabrics for and to produce our products; an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key markets; increasing product costs and decreasing selling prices; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and successfully develop and introduce new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast guest demand for our products; our ability to safeguard against security breaches with respect to our information technology systems; any material disruption of our information systems; our ability to have technology-based systems function effectively and grow our e-commerce business globally; the fluctuating costs of raw materials; our ability to expand internationally in light of our limited operating experience and limited brand recognition in new international markets; our ability to deliver our products to the market and to meet guest expectations if we have problems with our distribution system; imitation by our competitors; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the continued service of our senior management and our ability to identify and attract our next Chief Executive Officer; changes in tax laws or unanticipated tax liabilities; our ability to manage our growth and the increased complexity of our business effectively; our ability to cancel store leases if an existing or new store is not profitable; our ability to source our merchandise profitably or at all if new trade restrictions are imposed or existing trade restrictions become more burdensome; increasing labor costs and other factors associated with the production of our products in South and South East Asia; the operations of many of our suppliers are subject to international and other risks; our ability to successfully open new store locations in a timely manner; our ability to comply with trade and other regulations; seasonality; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; conflicting trademarks and the prevention of sale of certain products; our exposure to various types of litigation; actions of activist stockholders; anti-takeover provisions in our certificate of incorporation and bylaws; and other risks and uncertainties set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including, without limitation, our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited; Expressed in thousands, except per share amounts Quarter Ended April 29, 2018 April 30, 2017 Net revenue $ 649,706 $ 520,307 Costs of goods sold 304,973 263,412 Gross profit 344,733 256,895 As a percent of net revenue 53.1 % 49.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 240,428 199,141 As a percent of net revenue 37.0 % 38.3 % Asset impairments and restructuring costs — 12,331 As a percent of net revenue — % 2.4 % Income from operations 104,305 45,423 As a percent of net revenue 16.1 % 8.7 % Other income (expense), net 2,918 907 Income before income tax expense 107,223 46,330 Income tax expense 32,070 15,084 Net income $ 75,153 $ 31,246 Basic earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.23 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 135,502 137,037 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 135,931 137,192

lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited; Expressed in thousands April 29,

2018 January 28,

2018 April 30,

2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 966,571 $ 990,501 $ 698,289 Inventories 373,445 329,562 303,950 Prepaid and receivable income taxes 46,927 48,948 76,231 Other current assets 65,912 67,271 54,211 Total current assets 1,452,855 1,436,282 1,132,681 Property and equipment, net 472,262 473,642 398,833 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 24,361 24,679 24,248 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 62,227 63,880 53,572 Total assets $ 2,011,705 $ 1,998,483 $ 1,609,334 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,255 $ 24,646 $ 8,533 Accrued inventory liabilities 19,861 13,027 20,610 Accrued compensation and related expenses 54,261 70,141 39,076 Current income taxes payable 19,445 15,700 26,951 Unredeemed gift card liability 69,510 82,668 59,398 Lease termination liabilities 5,523 6,427 — Other current liabilities 82,486 79,989 51,405 Total current liabilities 267,341 292,598 205,973 Non-current income taxes payable 44,078 48,268 — Deferred income tax liability 1,582 1,336 6,950 Other non-current liabilities 62,470 59,321 48,724 Stockholders' equity 1,636,234 1,596,960 1,347,687 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,011,705 $ 1,998,483 $ 1,609,334

lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited; Expressed in thousands Quarter Ended April 29, 2018 April 30, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 75,153 $ 31,246 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (39,316 ) (11,846 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,837 19,400 Net cash used in investing activities (34,314 ) (19,879 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,900 (14,487 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (27,353 ) (21,591 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (23,930 ) (36,557 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 990,501 734,846 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 966,571 $ 698,289

lululemon athletica inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited; Expressed in thousands, except per share amounts

Constant dollar changes in net revenue, total comparable sales, comparable store sales, and direct to consumer net revenue

The below changes in net revenue, total comparable sales, comparable store sales, and direct to consumer net revenue show the net change for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Net Revenue Total

Comparable

Sales1,2 Comparable

Store Sales2 Direct to

Consumer Net

Revenue Increase 25 % 20 % 8 % 62 % Adjustments due to foreign exchange rate changes (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Increase in constant dollars 23 % 19 % 6 % 60 %

__________ 1 Total comparable sales includes comparable store sales and direct to consumer sales. 2 Comparable store sales reflects net revenue from company-operated stores that have been open for at least 12 months, or open for at least 12 months after being significantly expanded.

Adjusted financial measures

The following table reconciles adjusted financial measures with the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The adjustments relate to the restructuring of our ivivva operations and its related tax effects. Please refer to Note 6 to the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements included in Item 1 of Part I of our Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC on or about May 31, 2018 for further information on these adjustments.

Quarter Ended

April 29, 2018 Quarter Ended

April 30, 2017 GAAP Results Adjustments Adjusted

Results

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Results Restructuring

of ivivva

Operations

Adjustments Adjusted

Results

(Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Gross profit $ 344,733 $ — $ 344,733 $ 256,895 $ 5,419 $ 262,314 Gross margin 53.1 % — % 53.1 % 49.4 % 1.0 % 50.4 % Income from operations 104,305 — 104,305 45,423 17,750 63,173 Operating margin 16.1 % — % 16.1 % 8.7 % 3.4 % 12.1 % Income before income tax expense 107,223 — 107,223 46,330 17,750 64,080 Income tax expense 32,070 — 32,070 15,084 4,684 19,768 Effective tax rate 29.9 % — % 29.9 % 32.6 % (1.8 )% 30.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ — $ 0.55 $ 0.23 $ 0.09 $ 0.32

lululemon athletica inc. Company-operated Store Count and Square Footage1 Square Footage Expressed in Thousands Number of

Stores Open at

the

Beginning of

the Quarter Number of

Stores Opened

During the

Quarter Number of

Stores Closed

During the

Quarter3 Number of

Stores Open

at the End of

the Quarter 2nd Quarter 2017 411 11 1 421 3rd Quarter 2017 421 17 50 388 4th Quarter 2017 388 16 — 404 1st Quarter 2018 404 7 — 411

Total Gross

Square Feet at

the Beginning

of the Quarter Gross Square

Feet Added

During the

Quarter2 Gross Square

Feet Lost

During the

Quarter2, 3 Total Gross

Square Feet at

the End of the

Quarter 2nd Quarter 2017 1,204 37 3 1,238 3rd Quarter 2017 1,238 43 89 1,192 4th Quarter 2017 1,192 70 — 1,262 1st Quarter 2018 1,262 15 — 1,277

__________ 1 Company-operated store count and square footage summary excludes retail locations operated by third parties under license and supply arrangements. 2 Gross square feet added/lost during the quarter includes net square foot additions for company-operated stores which have been renovated or relocated in the quarter. 3 On August 20, 2017, as part of the restructuring of its ivivva operations, the Company closed 48 of its 55 ivivva branded company-operated stores. The seven remaining ivivva branded stores remain in operation.

