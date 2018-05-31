Delta pumps $1.9 billion into LAX, 'a really important market': CEO Edward Bastian

Delta Air Lines is investing $1.9 billion in terminal renovations at Los Angeles International Airport over the next five years.

"We're out of capacity," CEO Edward Bastian told CNBC's Phil LeBeau on "Power Lunch" on Thursday. "We can't bring any more customers through until we redevelop the terminals and the experience for the local Angelenos."

Bastian said the busy airport has grown by about 60 percent over the last five years, and Delta Air Lines is one of the fastest-growing airlines in Los Angeles, he said.

"Los Angeles is a really important market," Bastian said. With its mix of local and international travelers, Bastian said LAX is "the No. 1 destination airport in the country."

Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier. The CEO said that over Memorial Day weekend about 3 million people used the airline to get to their destinations and that summer bookings in general "are healthy."