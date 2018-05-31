    ×

    Transportation

    Delta pumps $1.9 billion into LAX, 'a really important market': CEO Edward Bastian

    • Delta Air Lines is investing $1.9 billion into terminal renovations at LAX over the next five years.
    • Delta CEO Edward Bastian says the busy airport, which has grown by about 60 percent over the last five years, is "out of capacity."
    • "We can't bring any more customers through until we redevelop the terminals and the experience for the local Angelenos," he says.
    Delta CEO on new plans for airline travel   

    Delta Air Lines is investing $1.9 billion in terminal renovations at Los Angeles International Airport over the next five years.

    "We're out of capacity," CEO Edward Bastian told CNBC's Phil LeBeau on "Power Lunch" on Thursday. "We can't bring any more customers through until we redevelop the terminals and the experience for the local Angelenos."

    Bastian said the busy airport has grown by about 60 percent over the last five years, and Delta Air Lines is one of the fastest-growing airlines in Los Angeles, he said.

    "Los Angeles is a really important market," Bastian said. With its mix of local and international travelers, Bastian said LAX is "the No. 1 destination airport in the country."

    Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier. The CEO said that over Memorial Day weekend about 3 million people used the airline to get to their destinations and that summer bookings in general "are healthy."

    Delta employees debuted new uniforms on May 29.

    And while some people have raised concerns over higher gasoline prices —oil priced at $70 a barrel and even as high as $90 a barrel — Bastian said the impact is short term. Jet-fuel prices in the U.S. rose about 60 percent over the past 12 months, according to S&P Global Platts.

    "We've made a lot of money at oil prices a lot higher than this," Bastian said.

    The company's revenue is up 8 percent year over year, the CEO said. And 2018 will be the fifth year in a row that Delta has made more than $5 billion in profits.

    "No other airline has ever done anything close to that," Bastian said.

