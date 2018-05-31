At the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Nick Rizzutti spends his days researching how different environments affect the health of children.
To get there, he racked up more than $80,000 in student debt.
So Rizzutti, 28, was relieved to find out that he qualifies for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. That program, signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007, allows certain members of the military, classroom teachers and social workers, as well as not-for-profit and government employees, to have certain loans eliminated after 10 years of on-time payments.