Unfortunately, after a year of chipping away at his student debt, Rizzutti learned during a phone call with a financial aid officer that not all loans are eligible for forgiveness — and some of his loans did not qualify.

Just like that, he was back at square one.

"It was disappointing," said Rizzutti, who immediately moved his various loans into a direct consolidation loan, which does qualify for forgiveness.

But the experience left him on edge.

"Just the thought that I might not get forgiveness is scary," Rizzutti said. "I'd be making payments for 30 years. It would delay my life."

As it turns out, plenty of people in public service jobs — some two-thirds of whom make less than $50,000 a year — believe they're paying their way to loan forgiveness yet actually don't qualify for one technical reason or another.