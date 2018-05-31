Morgan Stanley downgrades red-hot chip stock Micron because it sees ‘storm clouds on the horizon’

One top Wall Street firm is getting less bullish on Micron after the stock's stunning performance so far this year.

Morgan Stanley lowered its rating to equal-weight from overweight for the chipmaker, citing the company's fully priced valuation.

"After being bullish on memory for the last two years, we are moving to a neutral stance. DRAM remains strong but looks priced in as MU is very close to our PT," analyst Joseph Moore said in a note to clients Thursday. "We would rather err on the side of caution in an environment where we can see storm clouds on the horizon."