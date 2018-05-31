    ×

    Wealth

    Rare Winnie the Pooh sketches up for auction

    A number of rare Winnie the Pooh sketches by British illustrator E.H. Shepard are on display and going up for auction at Sotheby's in London.

    Sotheby's art handlers hold 'The Original Map of the Hundred Acre Wood' by E.H. Shepard.
    Chris J. Ratcliffe | Getty Images
    Sotheby's art handlers hold 'The Original Map of the Hundred Acre Wood' by E.H. Shepard.

    The sketches were featured in A.A. Milne's famed series of children's books chronicling the adventures of Winnie the Pooh and have not been seen in more than half a century. The most noteworthy of which includes a 1926 sketch of the original map of the fictional "Hundred Acre Wood" mentioned in the books, which is estimated to fetch up to £150,000 ($200,000).

    Another sketch shows the famous literary characters Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet titled "For a long time they looked at the river beneath them..." that is estimated to fetch £60,000 to £90,000.

    A Sotheby's art handler holds 'For a long time they looked at the river beneath them...' by E.H. Shephard.
    Chris J Ratcliffe | Getty Images
    A Sotheby's art handler holds 'For a long time they looked at the river beneath them...' by E.H. Shephard.

    There are five sketches in total on the auction block, which are estimated to bring in £310,000 to £440,000 on July 10 in London.

