Rare Winnie the Pooh sketches up for auction

The sketches were featured in A.A. Milne's famed series of children's books chronicling the adventures of Winnie the Pooh and have not been seen in more than half a century. The most noteworthy of which includes a 1926 sketch of the original map of the fictional "Hundred Acre Wood" mentioned in the books, which is estimated to fetch up to £150,000 ($200,000).

Another sketch shows the famous literary characters Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet titled "For a long time they looked at the river beneath them..." that is estimated to fetch £60,000 to £90,000.