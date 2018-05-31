Report: Ellen DeGeneres sells $11 million California estate — take a look inside

Ellen DeGeneres and wife actress Portia de Rossi sold their Montecito, California estate, successfully flipping it in an off-market deal for $11 million, according to Variety. The couple originally bought the property for $7.195 million eight months ago, according to the publication.

Dubbed, Rancho San Leandro, the estate sits on a "gently rising slope, with glorious views that extend from the Santa Ynez mountains across the Montecito Valley to the shimmering Pacific," according to a previous listing.

This 2015 video shows the estate, from when it was previously listed.