VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Report: Ellen DeGeneres sells $11 million California estate — take a look inside

91451308
Anthony Harvey | Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and wife actress Portia de Rossi sold their Montecito, California estate, successfully flipping it in an off-market deal for $11 million, according to Variety. The couple originally bought the property for $7.195 million eight months ago, according to the publication.

Dubbed, Rancho San Leandro, the estate sits on a "gently rising slope, with glorious views that extend from the Santa Ynez mountains across the Montecito Valley to the shimmering Pacific," according to a previous listing.

This 2015 video shows the estate, from when it was previously listed.

There's a 2,751 square foot, historical adobe structure from the mid-1800s, according to Variety, which contains as 50-foot long combination living and dining room. In addition, Rancho San Leandro touts three separate structures including a three–car garage and a two-story, 3,635 square-foot guesthouse. The property includes features such as a beam-vaulted ceiling and matching fireplaces. It also reportedly includes a four-stall horse barn, olive groves and rose gardens.

Montecito, located in Santa Barbara County, California, about two hours north of Los Angeles, is a posh haven for the mega-rich; other celebrities who reportedly either live or own part-time homes in the area include Drew Barrymore, Patrick Stewart, Rob Lowe, Al Gore and Oprah Winfrey. It was in the news in January for being hit hard by mudslides.

DeGeneres has become somewhat of a household name when it comes to the real estate market. She's bought and sold a number of mega-mansions, including a Mediterranean-style, 17-acre Santa Barbara estate and a 26-acre horse ranch near Los Angeles.

But when she was a kid, DeGeneres has said her family never owned a home; they only rented and moved around every two years. The TV host previously revealed that her mom was a real estate agent for a brief period, and when DeGeneres would look at houses with her, it was "frustrating" because they couldn't afford to buy one.

"When I started making money, I bought a house and fixed it up, then moved on to the next one. Designing is my hobby. If I didn't do what I do for a living — at some point when I don't do this for a living — I'll probably just do design work," DeGeneres told Good Housekeeping in 2011.

"I love finding really special pieces of furniture…" she added. "I like looking at something that needs tweaking and knowing what it could be. I like seeing something as a blank canvas and making it better."

Don't miss: 'Real Housewives' star Bethenny Frankel is selling her $3 million Hamptons house — take a look inside

How to get into real estate on a $40,000 salary, from a self-made millionaire who did it
How to get into real estate on a $40,000 salary, from a self-made millionaire who did it   

Like this story? Like us on Facebook

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...