    Snap shares are rocketing higher, but market watcher sees it as a risky short squeeze rally

    Social stocks reverse course: Twitter, Snap market caps trade places
    Snap shares were on track Thursday for their best gains since February. But beware of any short squeeze rally, says one strategist.

    "It's got a high short interest, it could rally a little bit. But boy, there's a lot of risk involved in that so I wouldn't be chasing it," Miller Tabak equity strategist Matt Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

    Snap has short interest at just more than 25 percent of its float. If the stock was part of the S&P 500, that would make it one of the top two largest short interests of the index.

    Its shares spiked Thursday after Citron Research gave a $17 price target, implying 55 percent upside from the Wednesday close. "The most heavily shorted social media site offers a compelling opportunity for investors as even no news is good news," Citron analysts wrote in a note.

    Long-term investors should watch out for any research report that extensively references short interest in a stock, Maley said in an email to CNBC on Thursday. A move above $11.70 could turn short covering into an "all-out short squeeze," but he warns of the risk involved over the long term.

    Snap shares have been hit hard over the past year. The social media stock has dropped 45 percent over the past 12 months, while shares of close peer Twitter have risen 89 percent.

    In fact, over the past year, Snap and Twitter have switched places. In mid-2017, Snap had a market cap of around $25 billion, while Twitter traded at $13 billion. Today, they've switched places.

    Maley sees that divergence growing over the next year. Twitter has "a lot of potential upside," he said.

    "When it broke above $25, that was the key resistance level. That was its highs back in 2016," Maley said Wednesday. "When it broke out from there, we turned bullish. It went very, very strongly and traded up to $36."

    Since breaking out above $36 in mid-March, Twitter has pulled back and briefly traded below $27 on an intraday basis in early April. After marking a "higher low," it is now edging its way back up toward $35, he said.

    "If it can break out of that and follow that higher low with a higher high it's going to be very bullish," said Maley.

    The fundamentals case for Snap and Twitter also supports a growing split between the two companies, according to Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

    "Snap is dead man walking at this point because Facebook has completely stolen their thunder through Instagram stories, everybody has migrated to that platform," Schlossberg said on "Trading Nation." "Twitter, on the other hand, is the newsfeed of the internet."

    Snap shares were up more than 6 percent Thursday, while Twitter added 1 percent.

    Disclosure : CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.

