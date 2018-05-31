    ×

    Autos

    General Motors shares soar as SoftBank invests $2.25 billion in automaker's self-driving vehicles

    • SoftBank plans to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors autonomous vehicle unit.
    • GM also will make a fresh $1.1 billion investment into GM Cruise Holdings.
    • GM Cruise will remain a GM unit but SoftBank will own just under 20 percent of the company.
    Manufacturers want China held accountable for distorted trade practices: NAM CEO
    Manufacturers want China held accountable for distorted trade practices: NAM CEO   

    General Motors said Thursday SoftBank Vision Fund plans to invest $2.25 billion in GM Cruise Holdings, further boosting the automaker's efforts with autonomous vehicle technology.

    The news sent GM shares soaring premarket trading, rising nearly 8 percent.

    GM also will make a $1.1 billion investment in GM Cruise once the deal has closed.

    The SoftBank Vision Fund investment will be made in two tranches. The first investment of $900 million will be made when the transaction closes, while the remaining $1.35 billion investment will come when Cruise's self-driving vehicles are ready for commercial deployment.

    The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will result in SoftBank Vision Fund owning a 19.6 percent equity stake in GM Cruise.

    The GM said it expects it has the capital necessary to reach commercialization at scale beginning in 2019.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    9984.T
    ---
    GM
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...