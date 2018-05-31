General Motors shares soar as SoftBank invests $2.25 billion in automaker's self-driving vehicles

General Motors said Thursday SoftBank Vision Fund plans to invest $2.25 billion in GM Cruise Holdings, further boosting the automaker's efforts with autonomous vehicle technology.

The news sent GM shares soaring premarket trading, rising nearly 8 percent.

GM also will make a $1.1 billion investment in GM Cruise once the deal has closed.

The SoftBank Vision Fund investment will be made in two tranches. The first investment of $900 million will be made when the transaction closes, while the remaining $1.35 billion investment will come when Cruise's self-driving vehicles are ready for commercial deployment.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will result in SoftBank Vision Fund owning a 19.6 percent equity stake in GM Cruise.

The GM said it expects it has the capital necessary to reach commercialization at scale beginning in 2019.