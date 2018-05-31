Spain's main opposition Socialist Party is urging lawmakers to consider supporting its motion in order to replace Rajoy's weak minority government with a socialist administration before then heading back to the ballot box at a later date.

On Wednesday, Rajoy said in parliament that he intended to see out his four-year term in office without calling an early election. However, opposition parties are expected to continue to try to replace him even if the no-confidence motion fails.

The vote, which is due to follow a two-day parliamentary debate starting Thursday morning, is widely thought to be too close to call.

Antonio Barroso, deputy director of research at Teneo Intelligence, said the chances of Sanchez toppling Rajoy were "on the rise." Yet, he suggested the prospect of a new socialist leader coming to power was unlikely to lead to any drastic changes to some of the country's fundamental government policies.

"A minority socialist administration would be unlikely to lead to a huge shift in economic policy. In fact, Sanchez would probably make a point of respecting the country's EU commitments."

"Moreover, while the socialist leader could signal his openness to establishing a dialogue with the Catalan separatists, it is extremely improbable that he would be willing to negotiate a self-determination referendum with them," Barroso said in a research note published Wednesday.