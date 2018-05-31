Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GM, DG, SHLD, PVH, BOX, GES, BRKB & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

General Motors – Softbank's Vision Fund is investing $2.25 billion in GM Cruise, the General Motors autonomous vehicle venture. GM will also inject a fresh $1.1 billion into the unit, assuring funding through the planned beginning of commercialization in 2019.

Dollar General – The discount retailer fell 4 cents a share short of estimates, with quarterly profit of $1.36 per share. Revenue also fell short of Street forecasts, and a same-store sales increase of 2.1 percent missed a consensus estimate of a 3.2 percent jump.

Sears Holdings – The retailer reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter, with same-store sales falling 11.9 percent compared to the estimate of a 9.3 percent decline. Sears also said it had identified 100 non-profitable stores and that 72 of those would begin the process of closing in the near future.

PVH Corp. – PVH came in 11 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.36 per share. The apparel maker's revenue came in slightly above forecasts. PVH did issue weaker-than-expected full-year sales guidance, even as it raised its earnings outlook.

Box – Box lost 7 cents per share for its latest quarter, 1 cent a share less than Wall Street had anticipated. The cloud storage company's revenue beat forecasts, and the company also forecast a smaller-than-expected loss for the current quarter and full year even as it increases spending to attract more customers.

Guess – Guess matched analysts' forecasts with a reported loss of 23 cents per share for its latest quarter, with revenue exceeding estimates. The fashion and accessories retailer also gave a strong revenue outlook, but weaker-than-expected earnings guidance.

Berkshire Hathaway – Berkshire had discussions with Uber about a possible investment, according to Berkshire's Warren Buffett. He told CNBC he is a great admirer of Uber CEO Dara Khasrowshahi, but ultimately no investment was made.

Toyota Motor – Toyota reported a 22 percent jump in vehicle shipments to the U.S. from Japan in April, largely on the strength of the popular Rav4 SUV. The Wall Street Journal notes that Toyota stands to lose the most among major automakers if higher tariffs are imposed on imported cars and trucks.

Symantec – Symantec said it did not expect to be able to file its annual report in a timely manner, due to an ongoing internal accounting probe being conducted at the cybersecurity company. Symantec does not believe the probe will have a material effect on past financial statements.

CRISPR Therapeutics – The drugmaker and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals said the Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on their application for a new sickle cell disease. The two companies said they would work quickly to address the FDA's questions and concerns.

Micron Technology – Morgan Stanley downgraded the chipmaker's stock to "equal-weight" from "overweight," noting that the stock is close to its price target. Morgan Stanley also said that while DRAM memory remains a strong category, it is less bullish than Micron bulls on prospects for NAND memory chips.

J. Jill – The women's apparel retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 29 cents per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts, and the company reported an unexpected 2.3 percent increase in same-store sales compared to an expected drop. However, J. Jill also gave a current quarter earnings forecast that falls short of Street estimates.

Express – The apparel retailer reported an unexpected 1 cent per share profit, after analysts had predicted a 2 cents per share loss for the quarter. Revenue beat forecasts, and a comparable-store sales increase of 1 percent compares to a consensus estimate of a 0.6 percent decline.

Perry Ellis – Perry Ellis earned an adjusted 78 cents per share for its latest quarter, 11 cents above estimates, with the apparel designer's revenue beating forecasts, as well.