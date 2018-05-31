Avenatti also denied doing anything improper and noted the "irony" of his firm's bankruptcy and penchant for public statements being raised by Ryan, and later by a lawyer for the president, given Trump's frequent use of bankruptcy for his companies and for his repeated use of Twitter to attack legal opponents.
Outside of court, when asked by CNBC if he had rattled Cohen's team, Avenatti said, "I think Mr. Ryan and Mr. Cohen are very concerned and almost desperate to keep me out of this case."
"They don't want me speaking the truth. They don't want my client bringing the truth to the American people, they don't want my client disclosing information," Avenatti said.
He also noted that Ryan had effectively confirmed in court his suspicions that Cohen had recorded phone calls with Daniels' prior lawyer Keith Davidson, whom Avenatti believes may have discussed matters subject to Daniels' attorney-client privilege.
On Wednesday night, Avenatti said he believed there were also tapes in Cohen's possession of Cohen speaking with Trump.
"Ultimately they will be [Cohen's] downfall, and they may be the downfall of this president," Avenatti said.
Gerald Lefcourt, a leading criminal defense lawyer in New York City, said of Ryan's attack on Avenatti, "He's probably doing it for Michael Cohen's ego and not for any legal reason."
"I think it's probably Michael Cohen telling his lawyers to get this guy to shut the f--- up," Lefcourt said.
He added that targeting Avenatti is a distraction for Cohen from his bigger problem: the Office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
"Cohen is going to get indicted," Lefcourt said. "He has to consider whether he cooperates [with prosecutors] or not to avoid jail. That's what should be on his mind, not what Avenatti says about him."
"But it's probably driving him crazy."
Christopher Brennan, a former assistant district attorney in Manhattan now practicing criminal defense law, said, "The United State's Attorney's Office is a whole lot more dangerous" to Cohen than Avenatti is.
Brennan said that in focusing fire on Avenatti, Cohen's team are "making a lot of noise," but they are also "Making themselves look more guilty than they need to look." He mentioned the fact that instead of simply defending the payments by various companies to Cohen as legal, Cohen's lawyers have blasted Avenatti for disclosing them.
"You don't have to address every fire with an ocean's worth of water," Brennan said.
Brennan said Avenatti could have been muzzled, to a large degree, in the future if Ryan had withdrawn his opposition to Avenatti's admission to the case after Judge Wood noted he would have to abandon his "publicity tour" attacking Cohen.
"That would have been the smart play," Brennan said.