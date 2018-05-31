Men tried getting health care at a barbershop instead of the doctor's—and it worked

Medical care in the U.S. is notoriously expensive, costing the average America $10,000 in 2016, and many can't afford it. About one out of four Americans say they or someone in their family have skipped necessary care because of the cost, according to a Bankrate survey, while most can't cover a $1,000 emergency. Millions wait until they get a tax refund to access care they've been putting off.
And though blood pressure medication has become more affordable than it used to be, costs, as well as distrust in the health care system, have prevented much of the high-risk population highlighted in this study from receiving ongoing care necessary to treat hypertension, a chronic condition.
"Once you have hypertension, it requires a lifetime commitment to taking medications and making lifestyle changes," Victor said. "It is often challenging to get people who need blood pressure medication to take them ... With this program, we have been able to overcome that barrier."
Researchers also believe the participants of the study were more receptive to support and advice when it came to them in a familiar, convenient place.
"There is a different level of trust and respect that's earned when you meet people where they are, instead of in a hospital or clinic," said Ciantel Blyler, a pharmacist at one of the barbershops and co-author of the study. "The rapport I've been able to establish with this group of patients has been unlike any other I've had in my professional career."
Victor and his colleagues are now exploring ways to tackle other issues, such as high cholesterol, reports the Associated Press, through a similar community-based approach.
