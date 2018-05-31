    ×

    Trading Nation

    The bulk buying bet: Why Costco is a buy ahead of its earnings report

    The bulk buying bet: Why Costco is a 'buy' ahead of its earnings report
    The bulk buying bet: Why Costco is a 'buy' ahead of its earnings report   

    Investors betting on buying in bulk have been rewarded this year.

    Shares of wholesale retailer Costco have jumped more than 7 percent this year, outperforming retail stocks and the broader market in that time; the S&P retail ETF (XRT) has risen more than 4 percent in 2018.

    Some strategists say the stock can continue to rise when it reports earnings Thursday afternoon. Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" that he's bullish on Costco ahead of its earnings report. Here are his reasons why.

    • In the age of e-commerce and the titan of the industry, Amazon, Costco is proving that good old-fashioned brick and mortar can still compete.

    • Though the company reported same-store sales last quarter that missed analysts' estimates, e-commerce sales were up double digits for the quarter and Costco was generally seen as holdings its own in a shifting retail environment.

    • Costco could benefit from rising gas prices; one technical analysis showed increasing prices at the pump bode well for the company's share price, as consumers might shop more at wholesale retailers to cut transportation costs.

    • The stock is not cheap, trading at nearly 30 times trailing earnings, per FactSet data. Still, it may be a name on which to sell puts into a dip, or buy on a pullback.

    Bottom line: Ahead of its earnings on Thursday, Costco shares appear well-positioned.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---
    COST
    ---
    XRT
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...