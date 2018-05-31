The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track to post their best monthly gains since January

Futures were flat this morning. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain on track to post their best monthly gains since January, with the Nasdaq leading the way with a 5.6 percent gain despite alternating between gains and losses for the past eight sessions. (CNBC)

Sears Holdings (SHLD) announced today it will be closing 72 more stores in 2018 as its same-store sales continue to decline at a double-digit percentage rate. The retailer also reported worse-than-expected first quarter earnings. Shares of Sears, with a market value of just $346 million, were lower in the premarket, trading at around $3 each. (CNBC)

Retailers are front and center in this morning's earnings reports, with American Eagle (AEO), Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Express (EXPR), J. Jill (JILL) and Perry Ellis (PERY) also set to report. After-the-bell reports include the latest numbers from Costco (COST).

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC that the ride-hailing company is on track to go public in the second half of 2019. He added that the company is in a "good position" in terms of the company's profile, profitability and margins.



* CEO: Uber is in talks to add Waymo's self-driving cars to its network (CNBC)



Separately, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) had discussions with Uber about a possible investment, according to Warren Buffett. He told CNBC he is a great admirer of Khosrowshahi, but ultimately no investment was made.

It's a busy morning for economic numbers, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of personal income, consumer spending and initial jobless claims. At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index is out, followed by the National Association of Realtors' pending home sales report for April at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)