Here's how to completely skip security lines — even TSA Pre-Check — at this US airport

The Private Suite at LAX

Los Angeles International Airport is considered one of the worst airports in the United States, and the ongoing construction that began in 2015 (impacting traffic and flight delays, terminal changes and closed-off areas) makes it more stressful to fly through.

But there's a way to get through the airport hassle free.

The Private Suite, a private terminal reserved for celebrities, VIPs and heads of state, now offers their services for anyone flying through LAX. When booking The Private Suite, passengers literally do not step foot in the airport, even if they're flying commercial airlines like Delta, American or JetBlue.

Sound too good to be true?

It will cost you.

If you're not a member of The Private Suite ($4,500 annual fee), passengers pay $3,500 per use one-way for up to three people. If you're traveling with two other friends, that's a little less than $1,200 a person.

For that premium, when arriving at the airport, travelers are dropped off at The Private Suite's private terminal, avoiding the LAX crowds, lines and security checkpoints, where they then lounge in one of 13 private suites as they wait for their flight.

The suites are equipped with sofas, free Wifi, flat-screen TVs, gourmet snack, premium liquors and food, all inclusive of the price.

The passengers also have a private team of eight staff who, behind the scenes, check them in for their flight (also handling luggage), then retrieve them when they're ready to board. Travelers never once deals directly with the airline check-in or gate agents.

The Private Suite at LAX

Passengers go through a private, TSA security check-point in the terminal and are picked up in a BMW 7 Series and driven across the tarmac to their plane, boarding before everyone else.

These services happen upon landing at LAX too. The Private Suite staff pick the passengers up from the jet bridge, escort down them stairs and into the BMW, drive them across the tarmac directly to The Private Suite, which has a separate entrance from LAX, so you don't get caught in that congested airport pick-up/drop off area.

Members who pay the $4,500 annual fee get use of The Private Suite with a preferred rate of $2,700 one-way/domestic, and can have up to three companions for no additional charge.

It can be something nice to do for your honeymoon, for example (it can even be listed on a "honeyfund"). If you can't or won't pay the $3,500 fee, there are two other ways to access The Private Suite, but they're still not cheap.

United Airlines recently announced a partnership with The Private Suite, and business-class passengers will soon have free use of The Private Suite on certain flights with business-class fares to or from LAX. (There is no set date on when this will start.)

Hotels are also partnering with The Private Suite.

Guests of Montage Beverly Hills will receive an initial year of complimentary program membership, in addition to a $1,350 rate for the first flight using The Private Suite service. Rooms at Montage Beverly Hills starts at $650/night.

And those booking a two- or three-bedroom beachfront villa at Four Seasons Bora Bora on stays of seven nights or longer, receive complimentary round-trip use of The Private Suite. The two-bedroom beachfront villa averages $7,000 a night.

