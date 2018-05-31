Here's how to completely skip security lines — even TSA Pre-Check — at this US airport

The Private Suite, a private terminal reserved for celebrities, VIPs and heads of state, now offers their services for anyone flying through LAX. When booking The Private Suite, passengers literally do not step foot in the airport, even if they're flying commercial airlines like Delta, American or JetBlue.

Sound too good to be true?

It will cost you.

If you're not a member of The Private Suite ($4,500 annual fee), passengers pay $3,500 per use one-way for up to three people. If you're traveling with two other friends, that's a little less than $1,200 a person.

For that premium, when arriving at the airport, travelers are dropped off at The Private Suite's private terminal, avoiding the LAX crowds, lines and security checkpoints, where they then lounge in one of 13 private suites as they wait for their flight.

The suites are equipped with sofas, free Wifi, flat-screen TVs, gourmet snack, premium liquors and food, all inclusive of the price.

The passengers also have a private team of eight staff who, behind the scenes, check them in for their flight (also handling luggage), then retrieve them when they're ready to board. Travelers never once deals directly with the airline check-in or gate agents.