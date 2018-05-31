US trading partners fire back in escalating trade war

Major U.S. trading partners waste little time Thursday striking back against a White House move to slap steel and aluminum tariffs on Candia Mexico and the European Union.

"This is protectionism, pure and simple," said European Commission's president, Jean-Claude Juncker, as European trade officials issued a list of hundreds of U.S. products, everything from peanut butter to motorcycles, which would now be subject to tariffs by European consumers.

Mexico, the third largest U.S. trade partner, said it would penalize U.S. imports including pork bellies, apples, grapes, cheeses and flat steel.

Canada, the second largest trade partner, behind China, did not officially respond to the White House Thursday. But in March, during talks over the U.S. insistence on renegotiating the 24-year old North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa would impose countermeasures if the U.S. went ahead with its tariff threats.

"Should restrictions be imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum products, Canada will take responsive measures to defend its trade interests and workers," she said in a statement, calling any trade restrictions "absolutely unacceptable."