US stocks set to open slightly higher as Italian political concerns ease

In Asia, stocks finished the session in the black, as concerns surrounding Italy's political crisis showed signs of abating. Investor sentiment seen in Asia spilled over into European trade, where markets were trading mostly higher. In the previous session, U.S. stocks closed up sharply higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average finishing up more than 300 points.

In recent days, markets around the globe have been on edge over concerns surrounding the euro zone's third-largest economy, Italy. Investors have been fretting over the possibility of snap elections, and whether the country's involvement in the European Union and the euro currency will be called into question. News surrounding fresh efforts to form a government have helped alleviate fears over the past day.

Switching focus, Thursday is set to be a prominent day for economic data. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, personal income and outlays are all scheduled to be released, followed by a Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, and pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

Donaldson, American Eagle Outfitters, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Costco, Lululemon Athletica, Ulta Beauty and Workday are just a handful of companies set to publish their latest earnings reports Thursday.