    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks set to open slightly higher as Italian political concerns ease

    U.S. stock index futures eked out slight gains ahead of Thursday's open, supported by positive sentiment seen in markets overseas.

    Around 5:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 13 points, indicating a higher open of 20.22 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures indicated a slightly positive start to the session for their respective markets.

    Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

    In Asia, stocks finished the session in the black, as concerns surrounding Italy's political crisis showed signs of abating. Investor sentiment seen in Asia spilled over into European trade, where markets were trading mostly higher. In the previous session, U.S. stocks closed up sharply higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average finishing up more than 300 points.

    In recent days, markets around the globe have been on edge over concerns surrounding the euro zone's third-largest economy, Italy. Investors have been fretting over the possibility of snap elections, and whether the country's involvement in the European Union and the euro currency will be called into question. News surrounding fresh efforts to form a government have helped alleviate fears over the past day.

    Switching focus, Thursday is set to be a prominent day for economic data. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, personal income and outlays are all scheduled to be released, followed by a Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, and pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

    Donaldson, American Eagle Outfitters, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Costco, Lululemon Athletica, Ulta Beauty and Workday are just a handful of companies set to publish their latest earnings reports Thursday.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    A number of speeches by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Thursday. In Tokyo, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to participate in a Market News International Connect roundtable.

    In the U.S. meantime, Fed Governor Lael Brainard will be in New York, taking part at a Forecaster's Club of New York luncheon, where she is expected to comment upon the outlook of monetary policy; while in Dallas, its Fed President Robert Kaplan will be at the 61st Annual Southwestern Graduate School of Banking for a Keynote address.

    Elsewhere, investors will keeping an eye out for news surrounding North Korea, as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol continue to hold talks in New York.

    —CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---