'We shot the economy in our foot' — Larry Summers on Trump steel and aluminum tariffs

Economist Larry Summers, an ardent Trump critic, calls the president's decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico "ludicrous."

"We shot the economy in our foot," the former Clinton Treasury secretary and ex-Obama advisor told CNBC on Thursday.

The trade tariffs hurt companies that buy steel — including automakers, which employ about 6.5 million Americans — to protect steelmakers, which employ about 140,000, Summers added.

Earlier on CNBC, current Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross defended the tariffs, saying the stock market will "adjust" to any changes in U.S. trade policies.

Summers responded: "To defend a wanton act of economic aggression that hurts our economy by saying that all things work out in time is absurd. I'm appalled by the action."

The announced import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, which go into effect at midnight Thursday, hurt the U.S. relationship with key allies, he said.

The trade action especially puts the U.S. talks with Canada and Mexico on an overhauled NAFTA in a tough spot, Summers said.

Ross told CNBC earlier Thursday that ending the tariff waiver on Canada and Mexico reflects the lack of progress in those talks to update the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

The president has repeatedly said he would pull the U.S. out of NAFTA is a better deal can't be worked out.

The steel and aluminum tariffs were originally announced by President Donald Trump on March 1. The EU, Canada and Mexico were given temporary waivers, set to expire Friday.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.