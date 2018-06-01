The 2018 Hyundai Accent is a delight to drive at an absurdly low price

If you read last week's review of the 2018 Toyota Yaris, you might think I have something against cheap cars.

I don't. The subcompact class has made big strides over the past few years, with a handful of models offering full-fledged driving experiences at a fair price, with reasonable compromises.

The 2018 Hyundai Accent is one such car.

Despite an as-tested price of just $16,005 — the lowest manufacturer's suggested retail price ( MSRP) of any car I've tested for CNBC — the Accent delivered a refined experience with reasonable equipment. With great fuel economy, a chuckable chassis and fantastic pricing, the Accent is easy to recommend.