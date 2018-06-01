A bright future – with a few clouds on the horizon – as FCA reveals its five-year plan

The tie was an immediate indication that something was out of the ordinary as Sergio Marchionne took to the stage, ready to deliver his overview of Fiat Chrysler Automobile's next five-year plan. He did nothing to hide the fact that he'd prefer to be wearing his trademark black sweater.

This, the 65-year-old executive later explained, was a special occasion. The architect of the Fiat and Chrysler merger was set to deliver on his long-standing promise to leave the Euro-American carmaker with no industrial debt.

Indeed, there was a celebratory tone to the meeting that drew a cadre of top execs, along with hundreds of analysts and media to the Alfa Romeo test track outside Milan on Friday, though the ever-pragmatic Marchionne was quick to stress that, "The true finish line is the one always yet to come."



That will be for a successor to figure out as Marchionne prepares to pass the reins of a radically different company from the one he helped stitch together as Detroit-based Chrysler emerged from bankruptcy in 2009.



For one thing, the two brands that give the automaker its name will be greatly diminished going forward. Chrysler is largely limited to building "people-movers," like its Pacifica minivan, for the U.S. market. Fiat, meanwhile, will be dropping most of its mainstream products, focusing primarily on electrified city cars. There had been speculation it might even pull out of the U.S. market, but it will remain an even smaller player than today, largely competing with Daimler's Smart brand, which is itself going all-electric.