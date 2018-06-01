Alphabet's Verily has hired top execs to bring its science research into hospitals and homes

Verily, Alphabet's life sciences arm, has beefed up its advisory board and leadership team as it looks to move beyond research and development and into hospitals and clinics.

The company recently hired Ashraf Hanna, the former CEO of Oric Pharmaceuticals, as its chief operating officer, and brought on Vivian Lee, a radiologist and the former CEO of University of Utah Health, as president of health platforms.

Lee, who left the Utah health system over a controversy related to her firing of an executive, will focus on population health initiatives, furthering the company's interest in managing patient populations.

Verily is starting to more aggressively commercialize its range of services and products, many of which have been in development for more than five years. The company is looking to sell both to pharmaceutical companies and health systems, and is also working with regulators to secure approvals for its products.