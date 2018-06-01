If your summer vacation plans include flying to your destination, don't be surprised if you come across an offer for an airline credit card.

With enticing benefits and sign-up bonuses, these cards can make your future flights less expensive as you earn air miles for purchases made on the card. Yet if you don't use them right, they'll only end up costing you.

"If you travel a lot, these cards can give you a lot of value ... but there are some things about them that people should be aware of," said Bailey Peterson, a credit card analyst at ValuePenguin and author of a recent study that looked at how these cards stack up against one another.