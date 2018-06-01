The 15 best American cities to take a 'staycation' this summer

Nearly half of Americans won't be taking a vacation this summer because of family obligations, money and work. While traveling far from home for a week or two might not be feasible, you might want to consider a "staycation," — a.k.a., enjoying your time and visiting sights in your own city.

If you live in Orlando, Florida; Honolulu; or Chicago, you're in luck: They are the top three best places for a staycation in the U.S., according to a recent survey from WalletHub.

The financial website's 2018 Best & Worst Cities for Staycations rankings analyzed how 182 cities in the U.S. measure up. It looked at each city's recreation, food and entertainment as well as relaxation across 40 key metrics, including the number of restaurants, amusement parks, hiking trails and public beaches. Based on these findings, each city received a score out of 100.

Orlando earned its top spot on the list with the best rank in food and entertainment. Of course, it's home to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando, but it also boasts the most zoos and aquariums and the most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops per capita.