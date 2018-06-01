Cramer's game plan: Take on more risk as the jobs boom boosts stocks   

After stocks withstood the spike in Italian bonds and the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum, CNBC's Jim Cramer started to get more bullish on this market layout.

"Then we got today's amazing employment report and the market showed its true colors," the "Mad Money" host said Friday after the major averages locked in healthy gains.

"As I've been telling you for years, the single most important data point for the market is the Labor Department's nonfarm payroll figure, and this one was nothing short of spectacular," he continued.

The reason Cramer puts so much faith in the employment number is because its impact lasts longer than the rest of the 24-hour news cycle.

"This number sets the stage for many weeks, not days, but weeks of investing," he said. "It becomes the fulcrum that stocks trade off of — the backdrop, so to speak — and it's a good one."

With that in mind, Cramer turned to his weekly game plan to explain how stocks might fare in light of the strong report.