Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The U.S. economy created 223,000 jobs in May, soaring above the 188,000 payroll growth estimate from economists surveyed by Reuters. But as always, there are industries that are doing better or worse in terms of employment each month.

Here are the net changes by industry for May according to the U.S. Department of Labor.



The retail trade and health services industries were among the biggest net job gainers for the month, with gains of 31,100 and 39,000 respectively. The retail industry includes jobs in clothing and apparel, food and beverage stores, and gasoline stations among others.

Much of the employment gains in the health care and education category came from gains in ambulatory – or outpatient – care that includes physicians, dentists, nurses and other practitioners.

Professional and business services also posted a strong month, adding to their strong gains in April with another 31,000 jobs. This industry includes jobs such as lawyers, accountants, consultants, architects and engineers.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 223,000 in May, compared with an average monthly gain of 191,000 over the prior 12 months. Over the month, employment continued to trend up in several industries, including retail trade, health care, and construction," the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

"Retail trade added 31,000 jobs, with gains occurring in general merchandise stores and in building material and garden supply stores," the statement added.

The manufacturing industry added 18,000 jobs in May, with durable goods accounting for most of the change, including an increase of 6,000 jobs in machinery. Manufacturing employment has risen by 259,000 over the year, according to the Labor Department, with about three-fourths of the growth in durable goods industries.