Here's how much you need to save each month to be a millionaire in 30 years

If you start saving and investing early on, becoming a millionaire might not be as hard as you think.

While you'd need to sock away a whopping $6,000 per month to hit that milestone in 10 years, that amount drops by a lot if you aim further into the future. We used CNN Money's helpful millionaire calculator to estimate how much you'll need to put away each month to become a millionaire in 30 years.

If you're starting from scratch with zero savings and earning a 6 percent rate of return, you need to save $1,000 a month to become a millionaire by May 2048.

Now, let's say you already have some money put away. If you already have $10,000 saved up, you'll need to put away $950 per month to become a millionaire by March 2048. And if you already have $50,000 in savings, you need to contribute $700 per month to become a millionaire by May 2048.

Try out the calculator yourself here.