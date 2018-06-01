How to deal with your trickiest workplace problems

Have a boss that you just can't seem to impress? A coworker that you can't stand? Can't figure out how to finally get that raise?

We're launching a new workplace advice column, Work It Out, to help you solve all these problems and more.

Here, managing editor Jenna Goudreau will answer all your burning career and management questions, whether you're still trying to figure out what to do with your life or you're struggling to manage your employees and your sanity.

We want to hear from you!

Submit your questions on Facebook, or email us anonymously at workitout@cnbc.com.