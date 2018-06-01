How to help Americans still stuck on the sidelines get good jobs

"Online talent marketplaces are a solution the U.S. should embrace to help those on the economic sidelines."

One example of such a site is the Future Jobs Finder, which the global telecommunications company Vodafone launched in March. It did so to help up to 10 million young people in 18 countries find digital jobs with Vodafone or other employers.

Site visitors can take psychometrically valid tests of their aptitudes and interests. They are then matched to relevant digital job opportunities in their area, based on their results. They also receive information on available education and training courses, many of which are free. In its first month alone, 2.3 million people visited the site.

Let's face it: most of us hate to take tests. So why would anyone do this?

First, the best sites help individuals explore their interests and existing skills – and how those match actual jobs in today's rapidly morphing labor market. The tests tend to be short and relatively fun, as tests go.

They provide results to users about their strengths. And users may learn of fields they're suited for that they were unaware of – or jobs that they could get with a relatively small bit of additional training. Moreover, site visitors can opt to give employers permission to view their test results, thereby creating the chance to be recruited for jobs they might have otherwise missed.

Employers benefit because they can focus on whether an individual has the needed skills – not how or where the job seeker gained them. Validated skills and aptitudes, not educational pedigree, are what count in a talent marketplace.

The Future Jobs Finder website is clearly geared to young people and to digital jobs, primarily at one company. It also doesn't serve Americans. But it's easy to imagine a similar site aimed at a larger age range and broader set of jobs serving a US state or metropolitan area, such as Buffalo or Las Vegas.

Setting up such a state-of-the-art, user-friendly talent marketplace that feels more like the best commercial websites (rather than an underfinanced government relief office) costs only about $500,000. Successful sites that become the de facto job hub for the region could likely cover or offset ongoing operational costs by selling employers premium access and branded portals on the site.

Half-a-million dollars isn't that much for something that boosts economic growth, better matches workers to jobs, and helps those still experiencing the worst of economic times to join today's red-hot job market. State and local governments, foundations, or others aiming to promote economic growth should step up to the plate to finance a high-quality online talent marketplace in their region.

We have the technology to build modern talent marketplaces that emphasize skills over educational pedigrees. Let's build it. They will come.

Commentary by Monica Herk, vice president for education research at the Committee for Economic Development, where she works on the changes occurring in education after high school and the world of work. Follow her @MonicaHerk

For more insight from CNBC contributors, follow @CNBCopinion on Twitter.