HR Confidential: I caught employees committing a felony on surveillance cameras

We'd previously put a homing device in the company van they were using because we wanted to know where the vehicle was at all times. After loading up all of the tires, the employees drove to a parking lot within a mile's distance to deposit them. They then came back later that night to pick them up.

I called the kids into my office within hours of watching the tape and asked them if there was anything they'd like to talk about. Of course they said "no" over and over again. I told them, "This is something that's very serious and you could lose your job," but they still denied knowing anything about the tire thefts.

I even pulled one of the guys aside and said, "Listen, I know I've done some stupid things in my lifetime. This is not a time for you not to be fessing up. Tell us what you know." They didn't, so we played the tapes showing their faces.

They still denied stealing the tires and said that it wasn't them on video, even though I could see them right there. That made me angry. It's one thing to do something stupid. It's another thing to then lie about it, especially when you have someone who is empathetic and working with you to hopefully not press charges. When you lie you take all options off the table. We had our security call the cops and file a police report and the kids were arrested. I didn't follow up with it after that.