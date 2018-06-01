If you invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, here’s how much you’d have now

Despite an earnings call early in May in which Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk referred to an analyst's question as "boneheaded" and "boring," and a recent staff shake up in which Tesla lost some of its top executives, the company's stock is on an upswing.

In fact, shares were up about 2 percent following news of Consumer Reports reversing its previous position to now recommend the Tesla Model 3 after updates were made to improve the car's long stopping distance and other technical and mechanical issues.

And if you invested in Tesla in 2010, when it made its initial public offering, that investment could have paid off, too. A $1,000 investment in the company would be worth more than $12,000 as of Friday, according to CNBC calculations, or over 12 times as much, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested.

In the charts below, all data splits are adjusted and gain-loss figures do not include dividends, interest, distributions or fees except on cash accounts. The portfolio value represents current holdings and the comparison charts represent current and historical prices of individual benchmarks, stocks or exchange-traded funds.