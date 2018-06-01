In wake of Harvey Weinstein indictment, here's how to handle workplace harassment

Even as allegations of sexual misconduct against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein continue to play out, most instances of workplace harassment apparently are never even reported.

While just 12 percent of workers say they've experienced sexual harassment on the job, most of them (72 percent) did not tell their employer about it, according to a CareerBuilder survey released earlier this year. More than half did not confront the perpetrator.

"There's a stigma of shame, denial and fear of consequences that surrounds these victims, making it often difficult for them to come forward," said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer at CareerBuilder.