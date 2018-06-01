Kim Jong Un's expected letter to Trump will show interest in holding nuclear summit: Report

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's letter to President Donald Trump, expected to get delivered to the White House on Friday, will show interest in holding a previously canceled nuclear summit, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with a North Korean delegation this week as the Trump administration discusses the possibility of holding the previously scrapped meeting between Trump and Kim. The White House has shown optimism about the potential for the summit to take place. On Thursday, Trump tweeted that his administration had "very good meetings with north Korea."

Trump canceled the historic summit, originally set for June 12 in Singapore. The move sparked more sharp rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang and reduced hopes about the prospect of a peaceful resolution to efforts to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.

The ongoing talks not only have implications for avoiding armed conflict but also could have an effect on American efforts to avoid a damaging trade war with China. Beijing is North Korea's most prominent ally. Trump has suggested previous maneuvering on trade and tariffs may have affected efforts to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear program.

